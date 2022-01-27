© 2022 KNBA
U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to hold NAGPRA oversight hearing February 2

KNBA | By Tripp J Crouse
Published January 27, 2022 at 8:17 AM AKST
Father-Innocent-does-ceremony.jpeg
April Laktonen Counceller
/
Alutiiq Museum
In 2017, Father Innocent Dresdow performs service on remains in the room where they’re being kept, in a lower level of the Alutiiq Museum.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold an oversight hearing 10:30 a.m. Alaska time, Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The meeting is scheduled to examine and advance the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and its 30 years.

Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, was meant to give Tribes a legal avenue to pursue the return of remains and some funerary objects.

Many cultural experts say the law fails to live up to the expectations of Indigenous communities.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is vice-chair of the Committee on Indian Affairs.

