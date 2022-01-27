U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to hold NAGPRA oversight hearing February 2

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold an oversight hearing 10:30 a.m. Alaska time, Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The meeting is scheduled to examine and advance the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act and its 30 years.

Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, was meant to give Tribes a legal avenue to pursue the return of remains and some funerary objects.

Many cultural experts say the law fails to live up to the expectations of Indigenous communities.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is vice-chair of the Committee on Indian Affairs.