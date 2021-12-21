World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2000

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Musically, the first year of the new millennium started the decade off strong. In January of 2000, D'Angelo released his now-classic album Voodoo, and the year ended with Erykah Badu's Mama's Gun, graced by the presence of Questlove (as was Voodoo) and his bandmate from The Roots, James Poyser.

The year brought seminal releases from Radiohead (Kid A), Coldplay released its debut, Parachutes, Outkast released the forever-outstanding Stankonia, and Steely Dan, for the pair's first studio album on twenty years, Two Against Nature, won four Grammy awards.

Meanwhile, the broadly defined genre of indie rock was building in strength with excellent albums by P.J. Harvey, Yo La Tengo, Elliott Smith, Death Cab For Cutie and The New Pornographers.

