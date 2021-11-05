Hear David Bowie's World Cafe session, live from Sigma Sound Studios in 1997

Listen: David Bowie on World Cafe, 1997

Over the years at World Cafe, we've had thousands of artists swing by the show, sessions that are stored floor-to-ceiling in our studios. During the dive into our archive we've undertaken as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we picked out some sessions that made us stop and go: What?! Really?! They were here?!

Which brings us to David Bowie.

Bowie visited World Cafe a few times over the years, but I'm particularly thrilled to share this 1997 session from Sigma Sound Studios in Philadelphia. Bowie was in great spirits, espresso machine in tow, for his Earthling tour. During the visit he chatted about Berlin, glam rock and how a boring suburban childhood pushed him to seek out new ideas.

We start with a performance of "Dead Man Walking" – listen at the link below.

