Live In-Studio: Nellie Clay

Singer-songwriter Nellie Clay has returned to Alaska! Originally from Oklahoma, Clay moved to Alaska in 2006. She lived off-the-grid in Moose Pass and other locations singing for food and tips. Campfire gatherings and the Alaska music scene inspired her to start songwriting, eventually making her way onto physical stages, launching a 15-year career. Following her departure from Alaska in 2014, she spent three years living in Nashville, performing regularly at local Music City venues and touring nationally. She eventually went back to Oklahoma, releasing multiple projects like Oh America and I Could Love You. Nellie Clay joined us Live In-Studio to have a conversation about the journey and how the songs share the story!

