Live In-Studio: Tim Easton & Toni Monserrat

April 3, 2026 Tim Easton is back in town supporting a new album fIREHORSE. The album is pure Easton leaning into folk and blues to support the great stories collected from touring for over 25 years. fIREHORSE is Tim's 15th studio album. We always have room in the KNBA studios when Tim comes to Alaska and he often brings friends! This year Tim brought Toni Monserrat from Mallorca, Spain. He is the frontman of Toni Monserrat Inc. and has what's described as an "early Wilco style" alt-country sound. His 2021 album TransAm is a concept record born from traveling in the American West and exploring landscapes both geographically and culturally.

We hosted Tim and Toni for some Friday afternoon conversation and live tunes!