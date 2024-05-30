© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Live In-Studio: Ken Waldman

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published May 30, 2024 at 2:13 PM AKDT
Ken Waldman

Ken Waldman fiddler, poet, and author of 11 books joined us Live In-Studio on Thursday May 23rd. Even though it's been close to 20 years since his last Live In-Studio session at KNBA, Ken and I picked right up where we last left off... talking about a Week in Eek. He’s in town now playing the fiddle and signing copies of his new book Now Entering Alaska Time. Ken Waldman has drawn on 37 years as an Alaska resident to produce poems, stories, and fiddle tunes that combine into a performance uniquely his.

Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
