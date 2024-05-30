Live In-Studio: Ken Waldman

Ken Waldman fiddler, poet, and author of 11 books joined us Live In-Studio on Thursday May 23rd. Even though it's been close to 20 years since his last Live In-Studio session at KNBA, Ken and I picked right up where we last left off... talking about a Week in Eek. He’s in town now playing the fiddle and signing copies of his new book Now Entering Alaska Time. Ken Waldman has drawn on 37 years as an Alaska resident to produce poems, stories, and fiddle tunes that combine into a performance uniquely his.

