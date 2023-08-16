© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Live In-Studio: The Roland Roberts Band

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published August 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM AKDT

The Alaskan band makes a stop at KNBA before Salmonfest.

The Roland Roberts Band is a Folk/Americana outfit based in Palmer, Alaska.
They've been working hard all summer with many performances throughout Southcentral AK at stages big and small. The latest album, So It Goes, has been in current music rotation on KNBA with great listener feedback! As we all get ready to head to Ninilchik for Salmonfest, the band took time out of their busy schedule to visit KNBA.

Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
