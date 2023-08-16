Live In-Studio: The Roland Roberts Band
The Alaskan band makes a stop at KNBA before Salmonfest.
The Roland Roberts Band is a Folk/Americana outfit based in Palmer, Alaska.
They've been working hard all summer with many performances throughout Southcentral AK at stages big and small. The latest album, So It Goes, has been in current music rotation on KNBA with great listener feedback! As we all get ready to head to Ninilchik for Salmonfest, the band took time out of their busy schedule to visit KNBA.