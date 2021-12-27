Share Your Feedback!

© 2022 KNBA
By Loren Dixon
Published December 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM AKST
In 2022 we're freshening up the program schedule! You can be a part of the process and let us know what works for you and what doesn't... KNBA, Feedback Matters!

More Music? More News? Do you listen weekdays, weekends, evenings... Let us know!

Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 30 years. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, and KMXS. His passion for Music and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format for KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be on a long road trip or you’ll find him hanging out at his log cabin in the quiet, but bear filled hillside valley of his hometown Anchorage.
