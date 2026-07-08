Alaska Music Spotlight

Loren’s been on the radio in Anchorage for decades. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, KHAR and KMXS. His passion for programming a station and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format on KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he's enjoying the Salmonfest music festival, carving a snow sculpture during Fur Rendezvous, on a road trip adventure, and hanging out in his hometown Anchorage.