Watch Live: XPoNential Music Festival 2026

The XPoNential Music Festival, presented by Subaru, returns to the Camden Waterfront this weekend.

With a lineup of established and up-and-coming artists, the Philadelphia festival, produced by WXPN (home of the World Cafe) has offered a chance for music discovery for more than a decade.

WXPN and NPR Music are teaming up again, giving audiences a front-row seat to all the festival's Wiggins Waterfront Park performances.

Check out the schedule for our live video webcast below. Starting Friday, the festival will be streaming here and at XPN.org.

All times are in Eastern time and subject to change.

Friday, Sept. 18

5 p.m.: Te Vista

5:45 p.m.: Daniel Villarreal

6:25 p.m.: Devon Gilfillian

7:20 p.m.: Cyril Neville

8:15 p.m.: The Budos Band

9:15 p.m.: Dawes

Saturday, Sept. 19

12:30 p.m.: The Flying Vees

1:05 p.m.: Zoe Lemon

1:40 p.m.: Mackenzie Johnson

2:20 p.m.: Grace Gardner

3:10 p.m.: S.G. Goodman

4:05 p.m.: Couch

5:05 p.m.: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

6:05 p.m.: Leif Vollebekk

7:05 p.m.: Portugal. The Man

Sunday, Sept. 20

12:30 p.m.: Fat Mezz

1:05 p.m.: Tyler Ballgame

1:55 p.m.: Sierra Hull

2:45 p.m.: Ratboys

3:35 p.m.: Langhorne Slim

4:25 p.m.: Rebirth Brass Band

5:20 p.m.: Madison Cunningham

6:20 p.m.: Little Feat

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