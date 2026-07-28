KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

SPECIAL SESSION. The third Special Session got underway in Juneau with a handful of lawmakers. The governor called the session to pass a tax break for the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas Project but did not offer up any new bills.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE COLLISION. A motorcyclist dies after a collision with a van on the Parks Highway Monday night.

MaryCait Dolan/KYUK. Dr. Charlotta Hillerdal holds up a wooden doll found in the soil at Nunalleq. June 8, 2026.

QUINHAGAK EMERGENCY ARCHEOLOGICAL DIG. When Typhoon Halong swept through Western Alaska in October, it devastated houses and infrastructure across communities. But for the village of Quinhagak, the storm also flooded a critical piece of their past: an archaeological dig. KYUK’s Samantha Watson reports on an emergency dig to excavate that past before it's gone.

Jamie Diep/KTOO A sign for the University of Alaska Southeast School of Arts and Sciences in Juneau on April 1, 2026.

UAS LAWSCHOOL PARTNERSHIP. The University of Alaska Southeast is partnering with a Minnesota-based law school to allow Alaska students to get a law degree locally.

Mat-Su Parks and Trails Foundation / Ma The Matanuska Greenbelt has a network of about 33 miles of trails.

MATANUSKA GREENBELT. The Mat-Su Borough has replaced about 350 aging trail signs throughout the Matanuska Greenbelt with new trail maps, location markers and directional arrows to help visitors navigate the trail system.

