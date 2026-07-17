Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 24, 2026

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation Launches Major Multi-Year Transformation Initiative at Annual Alaska Native Art Auction

30th Annual Event Raises Roughly $285K to Advance Long-Term Independence

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Koahnic Broadcast Corporation (KBC) announced it raised roughly $285,000 - a record amount - at its 30th Annual Alaska Native Art Auction, held Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage. The milestone event brought together artists, sponsors, community leaders, dignitaries, and supporters to celebrate three decades of Indigenous creativity while advancing a new chapter for Indigenous-led public media.

The 30th Annual Alaska Native Art Auction coincided with a convergence of milestone anniversaries for KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, Native America Calling, and the Native Voice One network, marking a defining year for Koahnic’s platforms and their national reach.

During the event, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation announced the launch of Koahnic 2030, a multi-year initiative focused on organizational transformation. Koahnic 2030 is designed to strengthen the organization’s digital-forward presence and build long-term financial independence, enabling it to operate sustainably without reliance on federal funding. The initiative includes targeted strategic investments that will yield new, innovative programming, expand the digital reach and impact of National Native News and Native America Calling, and cultivate sustainable revenue streams for Indigenous-led programming.

“Thirty years ago, this event was created to celebrate Native artists and Indigenous broadcasting,” said Jaclyn Sallee, President and CEO of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation. “Today, it also represents a commitment to what comes next. Koahnic 2030 is about transforming how we operate so Indigenous voices, journalism, language, and culture continue to thrive in a digital-first future.”

Funds raised through the Art Auction support Koahnic’s priority areas, including KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, Native America Calling, the Native Voice One network, digital infrastructure, and flexible support that allows the organization to respond to evolving community needs.

“The Alaska Native Art Auction has always reflected the strength of community support,” said Denise Morris, Chair of the Koahnic Broadcast Corporation Board of Directors. “Koahnic 2030 builds on that legacy by creating a clear path toward long-term independence and resilience for Indigenous-led public media.”

The evening featured original works by Alaska Native artists, an Indigenous fashion show, live music, a hosted dinner, a VIP Early Reception and Art Preview, and a Fund-A-Need moment that invited guests to make donation-based contributions in support of Koahnic’s mission. Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance proclaimed the day of the event, “KNBA 30 Years of Native Voices Day.” Dignitaries from the Office of U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski were in attendance. Notable guests also included Diane Kaplan, former board member of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Sponsors and supporters of the 30th Annual Alaska Native Art Auction included The CIRI Foundation, CIRI, Eklutna Inc., Santos, Salamatof Native Association, Inc., Southcentral Foundation, Alaska Airlines, and many more.

The Art Auction marks the beginning of a year of milestone recognitions and fundraising for Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, with Koahnic 2030 serving as the framework for a more digitally connected, financially independent future for Indigenous-led public media.

More information about Koahnic 2030 is available at Koahnic2030.org.

About Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is a national Indigenous media organization dedicated to amplifying Native voices, stories, and perspectives. Koahnic operates KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, Native America Calling, and RIVR, and distributes programming to stations nationwide through the Native Voice One network. Together, these platforms serve Indigenous, rural, and urban communities with trusted journalism, cultural programming, and storytelling.

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Press Inquiries are Welcome:

Contact Jaclyn Sallee

President and CEO

jsallee@knba.org

(907) 793-3501

Thea Lawton

Chief Development Officer

tlawton@knba.org

(907) 748-8805

3600 San Jeronimo Drive Suite 480

Anchorage, AK 99508