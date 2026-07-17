Koahnic Broadcast Corp. Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2026

KNBA 90.3 FM Earns Three 2026 Indigenous Media Awards

KNBA and Alaska’s Native Voice receive first- and third-place honors for reporting on cold cases, food sovereignty, prevention and recovery.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, the parent company of KNBA 90.3 FM, announced that its journalists earned one first-place award and two third-place honors in the 2026 Indigenous Media Awards. The awards recognize reporting produced by KNBA and Alaska’s Native Voice, a live statewide radio broadcast and podcast series highlighting Indigenous culture, news and issues across Alaska. Recognized are KNBA reporters Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride, and Alaska’s Native Voice journalists Emily Schwing of KYUK and Antonia Gonzales, former host of National Native News.

Presented by the Indigenous Journalists Association, the awards recognize outstanding coverage of Indigenous peoples and communities by journalists of all backgrounds worldwide. This year, IJA received 760 entries across 46 categories and enlisted 42 volunteer judges. The honors reflect KNBA 90.3 FM’s commitment to reporting on issues affecting Native people across Alaska and arrive as the nonprofit public media station celebrates 30 years of service.

“These awards recognize journalism that is deeply connected to the Native communities we serve,” said Jaclyn Sallee, president and CEO of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, the parent company of KNBA 90.3 FM. “Alena, Rhonda, Antonia and Emily approached these stories with care, diligence and cultural understanding. Their reporting brings greater attention to issues that are too often overlooked and ensures that Native experiences are represented with accuracy, context and respect.”

The honored work examines issues affecting Indigenous communities across Alaska, including unresolved homicide cases, changing food systems in Savoonga, and community-led approaches to prevention, recovery, and youth advocacy.

The awards include:

The full list of 2026 Indigenous Media Awards winners can be found here:

https://indigenousjournalists.org/2026-indigenous-media-awards-divison-awards/

About Koahnic Broadcast Corporation

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is a national Indigenous media organization dedicated to amplifying Native voices, stories, and perspectives. Koahnic operates KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, Native America Calling, and distributes programming to stations nationwide through the Native Voice One network. Together, these platforms serve Indigenous, rural, and urban communities with trusted journalism, cultural programming, and storytelling.

www.koahnic.org

About the Indigenous Media Awards

The Indigenous Media Awards (IMA) recognize excellence in reporting by Indigenous and non-Indigenous journalists from across the globe. Recognizing work in print, digital, audio, and video divisions, the IMAs are the first and only contest dedicated to honoring outstanding reporting on Indigenous Peoples and communities. Since 1983, the awards have been hosted by the Indigenous Journalists Association and are open to members and non-members alike.

www.indigenousjournalists.org

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Press Inquiries are Welcome, Contact:

Jaclyn Sallee

President and CEO

jsallee@knba.org

(907) 793-3501

Thea Lawton

Chief Development Officer

tlawton@knba.org

(907) 748-8805

3600 San Jeronimo Drive Suite 480

Anchorage, AK 99508