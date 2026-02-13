Alaskans granted more time to weigh on federal subsistence management review

There is now more time to speak out on the future of the federal subsistence management, a program that oversees hunting and fishing on federal public lands. It has been under review since mid-December. The U.S Interior Department originally set the deadline for public comment for Friday, Feb. 13, but has extended it until March 30. The notice appeared in Friday’s Federal Register.

The Alaska Federation of Natives is one of the organizations that fought for the extension. Many Alaska Natives, particularly those in remote parts of the state, said the 60-day public comment period was too short.

“We are pleased with the decision to extend the comment period,” said AFN Co-Chair Joe Nelson. “It demonstrates that the administration is listening and willing to listen more.” Nelson says AFN will use the time to encourage tribes and rural Alaskans to make their voices heard and get engaged in the political process.

Saxman Tribal President Joe Williams called the three-minute time limit on testimony "an insult." He encouraged Kara Moriarty, the Interior Department's Senior Advisor for Alaska Affairs, to visit his community to learn first-hand about subsistence. Feb. 3, 2026, USFW Office-Anchorage.



Joe Williams, tribal president for the Southeast Alaska community of Saxman, believes last week’s packed hearing in Anchorage helped to win the extension. He says so many people testified, yet there were so many more who were unable to weigh in.

Williams says most Alaska tribes are like his, small with only a handful of staffers, who juggle many tasks. Given the importance of subsistence management, tribes needed more time to gather input.

“If I don't get it done, it doesn't get done. That’s just the way it is,” said Williams, “and there are a lot of tribes, federally recognized tribes in Alaska -- 229 federally recognized tribes -- that are in the same situation that I am.”

The Anchorage public hearing on Feb. 3 was the only one held so far. People could comment in-person or online. Vivian Korthuis, President of the Association of Village Council Presidents, testified online from Bethel about the high cost of travel. She said expenses would run well over $100,000 to send a representative from each of AVCP’s 56 Southwest Alaska villages to attend. Many rural communities also have limited internet and postal service.

Dave Ripetto, a retired wildlife enforcement officer, testified in favor of Safari Club proposals which he says are science-driven. Feb. 3, 2026. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Anchorage.

A big part of the federal review involves proposals from Safari Club International to reduce the size of the Federal Subsistence Board and change how Rural Advisory Council members are selected. It would also require federal managers to defer to state regulations and limit special actions such as closures and emergency hunts.

Critics say these changes would silence the voices of those from communities that depend upon fish and game to put food on the table. They worry that the Safari Club’s proposals would give sport and commercial interests too much influence.

Despite the contentious debate, John Sturgeon, a longtime Safari Club policy advocate, is also happy to see the extension. He says more time is needed to explain the group’s proposals, which he says are misunderstood.

“We are not trying to get rid of the federal subsistence board or trying to get rid of subsistence. So hopefully, a little more time, we can get the word out a little bit better,” Sturgeon said.

Along with the 45-day extension for public input, the Interior Department is also holding two statewide tribal consultation meetings next month to discuss the federal subsistence review. These had already been scheduled for March 10 and 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The consultations are in-person and online but are not open to the public. The Interior Department says it will notify tribes and Native corporations directly with more details.

