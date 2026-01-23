CALL FOR ART DONATIONS: KNBA's 30th Alaska Native Art Auction Gala, March 21, 2026

2026 Alaska Native Art Auction Gala

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, Alaska

For 30 years, the Alaska Native Art Auction has brought artists, community members, and supporters together to celebrate Indigenous creativity while supporting Native-led media, journalism, and storytelling. Funds raised support KNBA 90.3 FM, National Native News, and Native America Calling, strengthening Indigenous voices across Alaska and nationwide.

🎟️ Tickets & Sponsorship Information: Tickets will be on sale soon. If you are interested in Event Sponsorship, or Attending the 2026 Gala -

Please contact: Larry Cleland | LCleland@knba.org

Call for Artists & Artwork Donations

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is now accepting Live Auction and Silent Auction artwork donations for the 2026 Alaska Native Art Auction. The Auction is designed to feature original, high-quality items and artwork before an audience of 400+ community leaders, collectors, and supporters.

$500 Artist & Donor Giveaway: As a thank-you for supporting the Alaska Native Art Auction, all donors who complete an artwork donation package by March 13, 2026 will be automatically entered to win $500. No additional entry is required. Employees and contractors of Koahnic Broadcast Corporation are not eligible to participate or win.

To Be Eligible:

Complete a 2026 Alaska Native Art Auction Donation Package, including:

A completed Art Auction Donation Form One high-quality digital photo of the donated artwork

Complete the donation process by March 13, 2026

Deliver donated pieces to the designated drop-off location by March 13, 2026, or have shipment of art piece arrive by March 13, 2026

How to Donate Artwork (IMPORTANT INFORMATION)

For the 2026 Auction, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is working with a new partner to help collect and inventory donated artwork: Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals

Step 1: Submit a Donation Email to the following Email Recipients:

Cindy Hector – chector@knba.org

– chector@knba.org Mekenzie Pettitt (APAA) – mekenzie@alaskapremierauctions.com

Step 2: Include the Following in Your Donation Email:

A completed Art Auction Donation Form (Live or Silent, depending on the item)

(Live or Silent, depending on the item) One high-quality digital photo of the donated item

of the donated item Each donated item must have its own completed form.

Step 3: Drop off or ship the item to the designated address listed below:



In-Person Drop-Off (Preferred): Artwork may be dropped off directly at the Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals facility. Drop-Off Address: 📍Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, 325 W Potter Drive, Anchorage AK 99518 Drop-Off Hours: Monday–Friday 10:00 AM – 5:45 PM When arriving: Please bring a printed out and completed donation form Go to the Loadouts Department Please mention you are dropping off artwork for the KNBA/KBC Alaska Native Art Auction

Shipping Artwork: If you are unable to drop off artwork in person, shipping is accepted . Shipping Address: Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, ATTN: Mekenzie, 325 W Potter Drive, Anchorage AK 99518 We recommend securely packaging all artwork and including identifying information inside the shipment. Please print and include a completed auction donation form within the shipment.



Download Forms & Artist Guidelines

Please use the appropriate materials below:

(Click each item above to download the corresponding form.)

What Types of Items Are We Seeking?

We welcome donations of high-quality items, including but not limited to:



Indigenous art (preferred; not restricted to Alaska Native artists)

Original paintings and sculptures

Regalia

Historic or rare artifacts

Fine furnishings

Fine jewelry

Antiques

High-quality warm winter gear

High-quality non-art experiences and items, such as travel or shipping vouchers, activities, event packages, experiences, and tickets

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation reserves the right to decline items that do not meet auction quality standards.

Live Auction vs. Silent Auction: What’s the Difference?

🎤 Live Auction Items: Live Auction items are featured on stage during the Gala and are typically higher-value, one-of-a-kind pieces. Benefits of donating a Live Auction item include:



Prominent display to over 400 VIP attendees

Inclusion in the Art Auction Catalog / Artist Guide

One complimentary auction ticket (includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+

(includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+ Eligibility for up to 20% artist commission on pieces that raise $500+ (commission must be negotiated in advance)

on pieces that raise $500+ (commission must be negotiated in advance) Featured recognition during the Live Auction program

🖼️ Silent Auction Items: Silent Auction items are displayed for bidding throughout the evening and are an excellent way to showcase artwork and unique items. Benefits of donating a Silent Auction item include:



Display to a large audience of bidders and collectors

Inclusion in the Artist Guide

One complimentary auction ticket (includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+

(includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+ Reduced-rate tickets for additional guests, depending on item value

Questions or Assistance?

If you have questions about:



Live vs. Silent items

Donation forms

Artwork eligibility

Submission deadlines

Please visit KNBA.org or contact Cindy Hector at chector@knba.org or at 907-793-3528. Thank you for supporting Indigenous artists, culture, and Native-led media. We look forward to celebrating your work at the 2026 Alaska Native Art Auction!

