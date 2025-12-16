KNBA End-of-Year Membership Drive [Dec 17-31, 2025]

KNBA exists to serve Alaska through Indigenous voices, trusted local journalism, and music that reflects the communities we call home. Your support during our End-of-Year Drive helps stabilize KNBA, strengthen local programming, and ensure this vital public service continues into 2026 and beyond—especially during a time when reliable, community-rooted media matters more than ever.

[ CLICK HERE TO DONATE TODAY ]

Make a gift of any amount to support KNBA’s local and Indigenous-led programming, and you will be automatically entered to win 2 Alaska Airlines Round Trip Tickets (rules and regulations apply). Your contribution directly supports the people, infrastructure, and storytelling that keep KNBA on the air and connected to communities across Alaska.

Your support helps KNBA continue to:

• Deliver Indigenous-led local news and information

• Provide a platform for local Alaskan voices and community perspectives

• Broadcast music, language, and cultural programming rooted in place

• Serve as a trusted public media resource for daily life and emergencies

Quyana for supporting KNBA and investing in Indigenous public media that informs, connects, and uplifts Alaska’s communities.

Alaska Airlines Ticket Giveaway

All donations made between December 17–31, 2025 are automatically entered for a chance to win two Alaska Airlines tickets, generously donated by Alaska Airlines. See official rules for details. Thank you to Alaska Airlines for their support!