Music Matters
Our Community: September 30, 2025

KNBA | By Loren Dixon
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:52 AM AKDT
The Alaska Health Project South Sudan is a grassroots, Alaskan based organization that provides vital humanitarian aid to a remote, isolated region in South Sudan. With the mission of “saving lives through health, water and agriculture”, AHPSS is addressing urgent basic needs in one of the most impoverished regions of the world. We spoke with Board President Dr. Jack Hickel about the 16 year program and the upcoming fundraising event in Anchorage.

Dr. Jack Hickel

"AHPSS began when Alaskan doctor Jack Hickel visited a remote village in South Sudan called Old Fangak at the invitation of Dr. Jill Seaman, another Alaskan doctor who had been working in South Sudan for over 20 years. What Dr. Hickel saw astounded him. Even though he spent 17 years previously working in Africa, Dr. Hickel found a level of poverty and lack of infrastructure that was beyond anything he had ever seen. In just a ten-day period Jack watched several villagers die from preventable diseases and malnutrition. Thirty years of civil war had devastated South Sudan.  Children were dying needlessly of malnutrition and disease. Dr. Seaman was single handedly running a clinic that was being overwhelmed by thousands of patients. The people of Old Fangak had been forgotten. Due to a lack of roads and the logistical challenges of reaching the area, few other aid organizations had ever been to Old Fangak.   Dr. Hickel returned back to Alaska determined that he was going to help. In 2008 he recruited a group of dedicated local volunteers to start the Alaska Sudan Medical Project. Today in 2025 we continue the same work as the Alaska Health Project South Sudan. We focus our humanitarian work on projects that bring clean water for the people of Fangak, Canal Pigi, and Ayod Counties as well as an agriculture program to help over 1,000 families grow food to fight food insecurity."
Loren Dixon
Loren’s been on the Radio in Anchorage for 40 of the 50+ years he's lived here. Since the mid 80's he's worked with Anchorage radio stations including KWHL, KFQD, KKLV, KHAR and KMXS. His passion for programming a station and the 'Triple-A' radio format began in the early 90’s which led to him to help establish the format on KNBA when the station signed on in 1996. When not on the radio hosting a music show and interviewing local and national music acts, he may be hosting a stage at the Salmonfest music festival, carving a snow sculpture during Fur Rendezvous, on a road trip adventure, or hanging out in his hometown Anchorage.
