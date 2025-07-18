KNBA News: Friday, July 18, 2025
- The U.S. Department of Interior announced Wednesday that it finalized the transfer of nearly 28,000 acres of federal land in the Northwest Arctic to NANA Regional Corporation. The land is on the western end of the Ambler Road corridor – a proposed 200-mile road branching from the Dalton Highway to connect to a mining region south of the Brooks Range.
- A federal program created to help food producers and farmers was put to an end this week. In Alaska, that means a loss of around $6M meant to strengthen local food economies.
Reports from:
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Alena Naiden in Anchorage