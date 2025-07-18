© 2025 KNBA
KNBA News: Friday, July 18, 2025

KNBA | By Alena Naiden
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:25 PM AKDT
The Kobuk River runs through the Ambler Mining district, where a new road would be built to connect the Northwest Arctic with the Dalton Highway to Fairbanks.
  • The U.S. Department of Interior announced Wednesday that it finalized the transfer of nearly 28,000 acres of federal land in the Northwest Arctic to NANA Regional Corporation. The land is on the western end of the Ambler Road corridor – a proposed 200-mile road branching from the Dalton Highway to connect to a mining region south of the Brooks Range.
  • A federal program created to help food producers and farmers was put to an end this week. In Alaska, that means a loss of around $6M meant to strengthen local food economies.

Reports from:
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
