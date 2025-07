KNBA Top Stories:

· A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Eklutna Tribe’s casino in Birchwood.

· The search goes on for a cruise ship passenger who failed to return after a hike in Juneau.

· A fatal crash on the Parks Highway near Trunk Road.

· An Anchorage pedestrian, struck by a car last month, has succumbed to her injuries.

· A look at plans for downtown Anchorage’s new R.V. Park.