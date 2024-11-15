Donate Today to the 2025 KNBA Alaska Native Art Auction!

Koahnic Broadcast Corporation is appreciative of your interest in donating to the 2025 Alaska Native Art Auction. The art auction is set to be held on Friday, March 21st, 2025 at the Hotel Captain Cook. All funds raised will go to support KBC’s mission to be the leader in bringing Native voices to Alaska and the Nation. With your support we are able to produce programs such as National Native News, Native America Calling, and the Nation’s only Native urban public radio station, KNBA 90.3fm.

This Auction is designed to feature artists, local and national, and original artwork to over 400 community leaders and KBC supporters. With your support, 2025 will be the most successful Auction to date!



For the first time, we are entering all those who donate an item of any kind into a $500 Art Auction Donation Giveaway! Donate a piece to the auction by Friday, February 14, 2025 and be entered to win a prize of $500 USD!

Other Benefits of Donating. There are many good reasons to support our mission, including:



Display of your artwork to an audience of over 400 VIPS

Distribution of Artist Guide to hundreds of potential buyers

One free Auction ticket (which includes dinner) for donations valued at $500+

Up to 20% commission on pieces raising $500+ during the LIVE Auction

Commission. Donors submitting artwork valued at $500+ are eligible to receive a commission of up to 20% on gross proceeds from the sale of their artwork during the LIVE Auction. Commission must be negotiated in writing prior to the Auction, and will be paid to LIVE Auction Artist after KBC receives full payment by purchaser.

Auction Attendance. Auction tickets are $150 per person and include dinner. Donating artists receive:



One (1) Auction ticket at no cost and one (1) Auction ticket for a guest at a reduced rate of $75 for art donations valued at $500+ .

. An invitation for up to two Auction tickets at a reduced rate of $75 per ticket, per person for art donations valued at $499 or less.

To receive the benefits above, Donating Artists must fill out a Silent Art Auction or Live Art Auction Donation Form and completed art by March 14, 2025, and must RSVP by March 7, 2025, to attend Art Auction as a guest (see Auction Attendance subheading above). For questions or concerns, please contact Cindy Hector – (907) 793-3528 or chector@KNBA.org,

Live Art Auction Donation Forms (for pieces valued at $500+) :



Silent Art Auction Donation Forms (for pieces valued below $500) :



Please be on the lookout for more information soon to be released on Tickets, Tables, and Sponsorships!