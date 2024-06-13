Donate to KNBA: Help us meet our membership drive goal and get a chance to win a pair of 3-day Salmonfest tickets!

Dear KNBA Supporter,

In the final month of our fiscal year, I urge you to take a moment to consider the impact KNBA has had on your daily life. Your donation ensures that KNBA can continue to deliver vital news, insightful analysis, and uplifting music, all from a unique local perspective to make your days a little brighter and to keep you informed throughout the year.



CLICK HERE TO DONATE TODAY

In the upcoming weeks, KNBA faces a critical financial milestone to sustain our commitment to delivering both local and national news, amplifying community voices, and celebrating local music on our airwaves. Currently, we've achieved 93% of our membership revenue goal thanks to supporters like you, but time is running out as our fiscal year concludes on June 30th, 2024.

By contributing before the deadline, you not only support KNBA's mission but also stand a chance to win two 3-day tickets to Salmonfest, 2024. Your generosity directly fuels our ability to thrive, ensuring that KNBA remains a cornerstone of independent media in Alaska.

Thank you for your continued support of KNBA.

Click the link below to download our sweepstakes rules:

