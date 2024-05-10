KNBA Spring 2024 Membership Drive: Salmonfest Sweepstakes!

Dear Supporter of KNBA 90.3 FM,

At KNBA, we are deeply committed to positively impacting our community by connecting listeners to music, news, and culture. We aim to cater to individuals like you, offering a blend of local and national news, unique perspectives, community stories, and a diverse selection of music from around the globe. When you seek an Alaskan voice and a world of music, you tune-in to KNBA 90.3 FM. Today we need your support to sustain this vital service. That's why we're inviting you to make a donation to support KNBA 90.3 FM today.

When you donate to KNBA during the dates of the drive, you will be automatically entered into our SALMONFEST SWEEPSTAKES for A PAIR OF 3-DAY SALMONFEST PASSES for August 2-4, 2024, in beautiful Ninilchick, Alaska!

With dedication to our mission to be the leaders in bringing Native voices to Alaska and the nation, we broadcast programs such as National Native News and Native America Calling to ensure critical Native voices and topics are amplified. With programs such as Alaska News Nightly and our local newscasts from KNBA News Reporters Rhonda McBride and Jill Fratis, we provide local stories to keep you informed and connected. The Morning Line with Danny Preston and The Afternoon Music Show with Loren Dixon serve up inspirational local and world music to accompany you during your Alaskan days and nights.

Your contribution can ensure that the entire community benefits from hearing local Alaskan voices, Native perspectives, and diverse music. Our station is a vital part of this community, and your support is crucial for our continued success.

Thank you for your support of our station and our mission!