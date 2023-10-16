Join KNBA: Tuesday October 17 - Screening of PBS Native America Season 2 Episode & Discussion

Attending the First Alaskans Institute Elders & Youth Conference? Join @KNBA 90.3 FM for a screening of Episode 1: “New Worlds” from the PBS Native America Season 2 series, followed by refreshments and a panel discussion led by Antonia Gonzales, host of National Native News.

We are also offering 25 registrations to the Elders & Youth conference! Please contact Cindy Hector at chector@knba.org to claim the registration.

When: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM, Tuesday, Oct. 17

Where: Dena’ina Convention Center, Tikahtnu Main Plenary Stage