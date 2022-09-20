MUNA's latest album is more confident, more focused than anything they've done before

A little while ago, the three members of MUNA thought they might all go their separate ways. They were dropped by their label and the future looked uncertain. Now? They have a viral hit song and a new self-titled album that sounds more confident and more focused than anything they've done before. Today, all three members of the band join me and talk about how they went from "almost ending" to a brand new start ... in part thanks to Phoebe Bridgers.

