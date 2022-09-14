© 2022 KNBA
Watch the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards, featuring Brandi Carlile, Lucius and more

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM AKDT

Over the last 20+ years, the Americana Honors & Awards have celebrated pioneering veteran artists and trailblazing newcomers while highlighting core moments of music history.

The ceremony is the hallmark event of the annual AMERICANAFEST, which returns to Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday.

The critically acclaimed ceremony has confirmed performances by the likes of Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Buddy Miller, Chris Isaak, The Fairfield Four, Indigo Girls, James McMurtry, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson, The McCrary Sisters, Morgan Wade, Neal Francis, Phosphorescent, Sierra Ferrell and The War And Treaty.

Presenters include ​Allison Moorer​, ​Dom Flemons​, ​Hayes Carll, ​Jerry Douglas​, ​Lucius​, ​Lyle Lovett​, ​The Milk Carton Kids​ and ​Molly Tuttle.

Watch the Americana Honors & Awards via the YouTube video stream above. To listen to a live audio simulcast of the show, tune into Nashville-area terrestrial radio station WMOT (89.5 FM). The show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.



Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
