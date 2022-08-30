'I Am The Moon' is Tedeschi Trucks at their finest and most adventurous

Tedeschi Trucks Band don't do small. The musical partnership of married duo Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks has grown in size and scope over the last 10 years. In 2021, they released a double-live album showcasing their performance at the Lockn' Festival, one where they covered Derek and the Dominos' Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

Layla is one of the characters in the epic Persian poem The Story of Layla and Majnun, a tale of star-crossed lovers that Lord Byron called "The Romeo and Juliet of the East." It's also the inspiration for Tedeschi Trucks' most ambitious project yet, I Am The Moon.

I Am The Moon is a collection of 24 songs spread across four albums, each with a corresponding film. Released over the last four months, the albums are Tedeschi Trucks at their finest and most adventurous. We caught up with Derek and Susan to talk about the inspiration behind the collection. Our session kicks off with this live recording of "Hear My Dear."

