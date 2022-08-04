Don't bore us, get to the chorus: The Playlist

In the music industry world, there's a longstanding phrase: "Don't bore us — get to the chorus!" Perhaps said best by Dave Grohl while giving Tenacious D's Kyle Gass a songwriting lesson... "It's chorus, chorus... pre-chorus, chorus... verse (kinda), chorus, pre-chorus, chorus, chorus... chorus, finale, chorus... don't bore us, get to the chorus!"

And the songs in this playlist got the assignment!

Modern music can be adventurous, challenging and unique — and where the chorus comes doesn't matter. But today, we're celebrating the songs that hit you with their best shot, right at the front of the song. Songs from artists who knew they had something good on their hands and wanted you to hear it first. Songs that start with the chorus.

Copyright 2022 XPN