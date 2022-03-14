Lo Moon recreates the feeling of its live shows on 'A Modern Life'

Around the release its debut album in 2018, Lo Moon toured a lot. And when the band set out to make its sophomore album, A Modern Life, the members wanted to recreate the feeling of their live shows. But then ... Well, you know the story: Everything shut down. Live shows were cancelled thanks to the pandemic. Lo Moon had to wait and wait before it could bring those new songs to a real, live audience. And that makes what you'll hear in this World Cafe session very special.

In this session, World Cafe sat down with Lo Moon singer Matt Lowell right after the band performed in front of an audience at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. It was the first time the band had played for a live audience since the pandemic began. It also happened to be the day A Modern Life was released.

Hear the complete session in the audio player above and watch the band's performance of "Expectations" via NPR Live Sessions above.

