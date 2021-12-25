How to raise kind kids, a booze ban, BTS at U.N.: Our top non-pandemic global stories

Our top stories on the Goats and Soda blog in 2021 were mostly about the pandemic. But that's not the only topic that made readers click.

Even as the world worries about COVID-19, people made time for other topics.

They definitely wanted advice on how to get kids to help out with chores. That was one of our top stories of the year.

They read articles about other worrisome diseases — like Nipah virus and cancer (and the role that alcohol plays as a cause).

And they wanted entertainment. Readers flocked to our story on the K-pop supergroup BTS speaking at the U.N. General Assembly and our commentary on the Netflix film The White Tiger.

From the 321 global health and development stories posted on our blog in 2021, here are 9 of our most popular stories not about the pandemic, ranked by pageviews.

In some cultures, kids roll their eyes when asked to do chores. In others, they'll pitch in without even being asked. Researchers have identified two key practices to raise helpful children. Published March 5, 2021

Most people don't realize alcohol consumption can cause cancer. A report in Lancet Oncology shows how big a risk factor it is for esophageal, mouth, larynx, colon, rectum, liver and breast cancers. Published July 16, 2021

markhanna / Getty Images/RooM RF / Getty Images/RooM RF At least 4% of the world's newly diagnosed cases of esophageal, mouth, larynx, colon, rectum, liver and breast cancers in 2020, or 741,300 people, can be attributed to drinking alcohol, according to a new study.

A case of the virus in September, which claimed a 12-year-old boy's life, sparked fears of a new outbreak in India. Researchers are concerned that the deadly disease has the potential to cause global outbreaks as well. Published Sept. 12, 2021

C.K. Thanseer / DeFodi Images via Getty Images / DeFodi Images via Getty Images A road blockade set up during the Nipah virus outbreak in the southern Indian state of Kerala in September.

The hope was that if people weren't out drinking, they wouldn't be spreading the coronavirus. There were unforeseen benefits to the ban, which ended in March — and negative impacts as well. Published April 16, 2021

Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A liquor store in Newtown, Johannesburg, shuttered during the country's ban on alcohol. The photo is from Dec. 29, 2020.

The demise of the bag-consuming herbivores led Gloria Majiga-Kamoto to push for Malawi to enact a ban on single-use thin plastic. Her activism won her a 2021 Goldman Environmental Prize. Published June 23, 2021

/ Goldman Environmental Prize / Goldman Environmental Prize Gloria Majiga-Kamoto, an activist from Malawi, is one of six recipients of the 2021 Goldman Environmental Prize. She was instrumental in implementing Malawi's ban on thin plastics.

Globally, boys and young men made up two-thirds of all deaths among young people in 2019. A new report finds that many such deaths in this "neglected" age group are preventable. Published Nov. 19, 2021

Kazi Salahuddin Razu / NurPhoto via Getty Images / NurPhoto via Getty Images Two boys stand at the edge of the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in July. A study finds that boys and young men made up two-thirds of all deaths among young people in 2019.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner posed for a cover portrait and spoke openly in an interview. One of her remarks about marriage prompted vitriolic responses on social media in her homeland. (Although, she did end up getting married in November!) Published June 4, 2021

/ Nick Knight / Nick Knight Malala Yousafzai was the subject of the cover story in the new issue of <em>British Vogue</em>. A comment she made about marriage prompted social media outrage in Pakistan.

The appearance of the popular boy band from South Korea was one of many unexpected moments at the U.N. General Assembly — everything from a U.N. TikTok to a groundbreaking food summit. Published Sept. 21, 2021

John Angelillo / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images V (from left), Suga and Jin of BTS at the launch of the U.N. General Assembly's 76th session. The popular boy band from South Korea sang (in a video performance viewed online by more than 1 million) and spoke.

The movie, based on an award-winning novel, traces the unlikely journey of a poor villager in search of wealth. Does it ring true to those who know what it's like to be poor in India? Published Jan. 29, 2021

