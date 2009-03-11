Everest: An Avalanche Of Americana

The Los Angeles-based indie-rock collective Everest features members of Sebadoh, Earlimart, Alaska!, The Folk Implosion, The Watson Twins and Stanford Prison Experiment. After signing to Neil Young's label, Vapor Records, Everest toured extensively with My Morning Jacket, Death Cab for Cutie, Wilco and Band of Horses.

Recorded entirely on analog tape, Everest's debut (Ghost Notes) showcases a warm classic-rock feel. The group cleverly divides the album into two sections; the first focuses on bright pop tunes, while the second demonstrates a darker, more progressive edge. In a session with host David Dye, the band reminisces about the first time it played for Neil Young.

