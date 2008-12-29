Elbow: A 'Seldom Seen' Band Gets Heard

Hear An Interview With Guy Garvey Listen • 0:00

A sonically adventurous rock band from Manchester, England, Elbow has gone through its share of record labels on its way to cult stardom. Nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2001, the group has since settled into a run of highly regarded albums, though it continues to hopscotch from label to label.

In this interview with World Café host David Dye, frontman Guy Garvey talks about the new Elbow album, The Seldom Seen Kid.

This segment originally ran Oct. 2, 2008.

