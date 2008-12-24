Bela Fleck Gives Christmas A Flecktone Fervor

Bela Fleck's jazz-bluegrass fusion gang is renowned for its technical mastery, with Fleck on banjo and bassist Victor Wooten ranking among the world's best on their instruments. On Jingle All the Way, they breathe new life into the Christmas canon, approaching classics like "What Child Is This" and "O Come All Ye Faithful" with a distinctively Flecktonian fervor.

In a session with host David Dye, Fleck's band shares the Christmas spirit, showcasing songs from its first-ever seasonal recording.

