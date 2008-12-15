John Mellencamp: Heartland Rocker Goes Folk

On Life, Death, Love and Freedom, iconic heartland rocker John Mellencamp distances himself from his musical brand and makes a turn toward rumbling folk and blues. With the help of producer T-Bone Burnett, Mellencamp created a new textured, acoustic sound, set to words about loneliness and injustice.

In a session with host David Dye, Mellencamp offers up his political views, and describes how he felt about having his songs used in the Republican presidential campaign.

This segment originally aired Nov. 11, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN