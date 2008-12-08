© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Old Crow Medicine Show: Return To Roots

XPN
Published December 8, 2008 at 9:46 AM AKST
Old Crow Medicine Show.
Old Crow Medicine Show.

Legendary bluegrass and country guitarist Doc Watson discovered Old Crow Medicine Show busking on a North Carolina street corner, and the band has been an upward trajectory ever since. From appearances at Watson's Merlefest to opening for Dolly Parton and making regular appearances on A Prairie Home Companion, the group has gained a reputation as one of the rowdiest acoustic acts in the country.

Now several albums into its career, Old Crow Medicine Show brings its rootsy back-porch sound to World Café, where it showcases songs from the new Tennessee Pusher. The disc takes a modern approach to Americana with gospel and rock overtones, but leaves the band's roots firmly intact.

This segment originally ran Nov. 4, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN