Okkervil River: No Mere 'Stand Ins'

Originally designed as half of a two-disc set, Okkervil River's The Stand Ins is an extention of last year's critically acclaimed The Stage Names. The new disc sticks to its predecessor's ambitious path, mixing up hints of country twang and Motown with orchestral interludes.

The first incarnation of what would become Okkervil River formed while longtime friends Will Sheff and Seth Warren were still living in their native New Hampshire. Though college took them on separate paths, Warren and Sheff both eventually relocated to Austin, and Okkervil River began in earnest. After a small handful of self-released recordings, the group signed a label deal in time to release 2002's Don't Fall in Love with Everyone You See, which drew praise for its delicate songwriting and thoughtful lyrics. But it wasn't until 2003's Down the River of Golden Dreams that Okkervil River fully came into its own.

In a session with host David Dye, Sheff reveals the real characters that populate his songs and discusses the new album's satirical look at the entertainment industry.

This segment originally ran Oct. 30, 2008.

