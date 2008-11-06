Steve Lillywhite On Big Country's 'The Crossing'

In 1983, anthemic rock songs about the state of the world dominated popular radio. Bands like U2 and The Alarm let their guitars soar and their vocals cry out. Big Country did the same, but featured an unlikely lead instrument: the bagpipes. The unexpected sound of "In a Big Country" helped make it a single, but the band's debut album, The Crossing, offered much more than mere novelty. Producer Steve Lillywhite gave The Crossing the huge sound it deserved and, in an interview with host David Dye, talks about the making of the album.

