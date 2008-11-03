North Carolina's Annuals: 'Such Fun'

Intricate, melodic, and vivid: the sound of North Carolina's Annuals is the epitome of sunny indie-pop. The band's thoughtful harmonies, anthemic orchestration and percussion, and bright electronics have earned them rave reviews ever since the release of its 2006 debut, Be He Me.

The sextet's latest effort, appropriately named Such Fun, stays true to Annuals' sound but shapeshifts through many styles, including '70s-style rock, psychedelic pop and country music.

