O'Death: Old-Tyme Punk Rock

Rustic in instrumentation but punk-rock in spirit, O'Death is an jug-swigging porch band in a raw, dark way. Formed in 2003 while attending SUNY-Purchase, drummer David Rogers-Berry approached singer and guitarist Greg Jamie to start a gothic folk band.

O'Death has added members over time, honing its energetic Americana through self-released CDs and constant touring. The result stands out on the band's latest CD, Broken Hymns, Limbs and Skin, a polished recording that does its Dock Boggs and Misfits influences proud. The band performs material from its new album in a session with World Cafe host David Dye.

