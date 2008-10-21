Neil Halstead's 'Mighty' Soft Songs

Neil Halstead, of shoegazer band Slowdive and its long-running offshoot Mojave 3, started writing solo albums as a result of a breakup that left him sleeping in a recording studio. The songs he wrote during those two months showed up on Halstead's first solo album, 2000's Sleeping on Roads.

Halstead's latest solo disc, Oh! Mighty Engine, follows the same musical path, with sincere and emotional songs that build a relaxed atmosphere. He performs songs from the new record in a session with World Cafe host David Dye.

Copyright 2008 XPN