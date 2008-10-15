Steve Lillywhite On Producing The La's

The La's only recorded one album, but the self-titled disc from 1990 features one infectious guitar-pop gem after another, including the classic, oft-covered hit "There She Goes." The group's main songwriter, Lee Mavers, notoriously fired multiple band members and producers because, according to Mavers, none of them got it. Steve Lillywhite came into the process later in the game, after The La's record label convinced him to finish the album. In an interview with David Dye, Lillywhite talks about the classic disc that Mavers never wanted released.

