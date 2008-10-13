Conor Oberst: Songs From The Mystic Valley

Taking leave of his distinguished band Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst has recorded his first solo album since his early teens, when the independent music scene first embraced the songwriting wunderkind. The self-titled disc was recorded with The Mystic Valley Band, and is infused with the simplicity and mysticism of the Mexican mountainside setting where it was made. It's awash in the lean, seductive acoustic melodies for which Oberst is known.

In an interview with Michaela Majoun, Oberst says that when he records by himself, he cares more about the performance then the production. It turns out to be a crucial factor in temporarily leaving behind the Bright Eyes moniker.

This segment originally ran Sept. 16, 2008.

