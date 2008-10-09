Great Big Sea: Sea Shanties Meet Rock

For 15 years, it's been Great Big Sea's quest to form the perfect marriage of pop music and Newfoundland's sea-shanty tradition. In this interview, frontman Alan Doyle sheds light on the hometown writing sessions and historical inspirations that shaped the group's latest release, Fortune's Favour. The new disc finds Great Big Sea's hard-driving sound exploring more rock territory, with a core inextricably tied to the group's homeland and its joie de vivre culture.

