Orchestra Baobab: Senegal's Musical Revolution

In the 1970s, the musical environment of Senegal was ready for a revolution. Orchestra Baobab delivered. Combining a variety of established popular styles from Casamance, Ghana, Congo and Cuba, the legendary Afropop group shaped the region's style with an Africanized sound of indigenous instruments and language. The result was a gorgeous, unique mix of harmonies, guitar, saxophone, bass and drums which started a musical renaissance.

Throughout the '80s, the group's popularity declined, but in 2001, Orchestra Baobab reunited for a world tour to promote the reissue of its classic 1982 album Pirate's Choice. The two reinvigorated the band's reputation, and it hasn't stopped touring since.

In a session from World Café, Orchestra Baobab performs material from its new CD, Made in Dakar, and talks about the history of the band.

