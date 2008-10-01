A3: Britain's Chemical-Country Crusaders

Based in England but originally known as Alabama 3, the chemical-country crusaders in A3 could pass as a band from the Deep South with their Guthrie- and Cash-inspired blend of gospel, country and house music. Hits and Exit Wounds is A3's new retrospective CD, a hefty 18-track album of old favorites and new tunes, including "Woke Up This Morning," the theme song from the HBO hit The Sopranos. The band performs some of that material in a session with host David Dye.

