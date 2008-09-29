The Ting Tings: Sassy Electro-Pop

The Ting Tings' debut album, We Started Nothing, has propelled the British duo to worldwide fame on the strength of some of the catchiest pop songs in recent memory. Blending looped guitar and synthesizer riffs, layered vocal harmonies and powerful drum beats, the pair has crafted a slew of danceable tunes, including the sassy punk sing-along that topped the U.K. singles chart, "That's Not My Name."

The duo performs songs from We Started Nothing in a session with World Cafe guest host Michaela Majoun.

This segment originally ran Sept. 5, 2008.

