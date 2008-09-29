Human Highway: Pop For Day's End

Years in the making, Human Highway is an anxiously awaited collaboration between Nick Thorburn (the frontman of The Unicorns and Islands) and Jim Guthrie of Royal City.

Named for an '80s comedy featuring Neil Young, Human Highway came about from an early Islands tour. Thorburn had written a song and asked Guthrie to record it in a hotel room. Some years later, Moody Motorcycle is the final result, with harmonies that evoke the Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel. It's a tad poppier and spacier than either musician's main projects, and seems perfect for the conclusion of the day.

