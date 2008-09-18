Delta Spirit: A Battle Cry Of 'Sunshine'

Based in San Diego, Delta Spirit has made its musical home somewhere between indie-rock and alt-country, with a foundation built on battle-cry vocals and unconventional instrumentation, even including trash-can lids. The quintet performs music from its debut album, Ode to Sunshine, in a session with host David Dye.

The band launches its debut by touring alongside Cold War Kids this fall. Delta Spirit has drawn a chorus of praise for a fresh sound that emits joy and conviction with every note.

