Department Of Eagles: Haunting Folktronica

New York University roommates Fred Nicolaus and Daniel Rossen started out as friends who love to collect sound samples and make music. But eight years later, the two have made names for themselves as musicians. They formed the band Department of Eagles in 2000 and released their debut, The Cold Nose, three years later.

After experiencing a bit of success with the album, Rosen joined the critically acclaimed Brooklyn band Grizzly Bear. Though the duo parted ways for a while, Nicolaus and Rossen continued to collaborate and accumulate songs. A full-length album began to take shape in 2007, and with a bit of fine-tuning, the duo plans to release In Ear Park on Oct. 7. It's a stimulating and lively collection that conjures up precious childhood memories, in the process evoking a sense of nostalgia, joy and, at times, melancholy.

Copyright 2008 XPN