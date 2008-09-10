Jake Shimabukuro At The Philadelphia Folk Festival

Coaxing unconventional sounds out of the ukulele, young Hawaiian Jake Shimabukuro wows his audiences with intricate technique, overwhelming enthusiasm and an electrifying stage presence.

Shimabukuro's style ranges from jazz to rock to flamenco, encompassing myriad other forms in between. His latest EP release, titled My Life, contains unique ukulele arrangements and a refreshing take on some of his favorite tunes by The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. Shimabukuro has also released the album Yeah in Japan, containing more personal, heartfelt songs.

