Dr. Dog: The Lillywhite Session

The rapidly rising Philly rock band Dr. Dog joins host David Dye for the latest in World Cafe's Lillywhite Sessions series from Avatar Studios. Here, the group performs four songs with the legendary Steve Lillywhite at the production board.

As Dr. Dog's national reputation continues to grow — its fifth album, Fate, just came out — the band remains true to its bouncy rock style, which mixes intricate harmonies with '60s pop beats. Dr. Dog wasn't afraid to come back with another concept album: This one is built around the titular theme of fate.

This segment originally aired August 13, 2008.

